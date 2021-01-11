Del Taco Just Debuted a Lineup of New Honey Mango Crispy Chicken Menu Items

You're probably familiar with Del Taco's Crispy Chicken Taco, which quickly became the chain's second most popular menu item after its release last summer. Now, you'll get to see crispy chicken in a sweeter light.

Del Taco's new Honey Mango Crispy Chicken lineup puts a fruity-sweet spin on a few fan-favorites. The sauce flavor is only a temporary offering, but noteworthy nonetheless.

Here's how you can have it:

$1 Honey Mango Crispy Chicken Taco: Crispy chicken strip, lettuce, Cheddar cheese, and Honey Mango Sauce in a warm flour tortilla. Available on Del’s Dollar Deals Menu.

Crispy chicken strip, lettuce, Cheddar cheese, and Honey Mango Sauce in a warm flour tortilla. Available on Del’s Dollar Deals Menu. $4 Honey Mango Crispy Chicken & Churros Box: Three pieces of crispy chicken strips and mini churros sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, drizzled in Honey Mango Sauce.

Three pieces of crispy chicken strips and mini churros sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, drizzled in Honey Mango Sauce. $5 Epic Honey Mango Crispy Chicken & Bacon Burrito: Crispy chicken strips, crisp bacon, Crinkle Cut fries, Cheddar cheese, sour cream, and Honey Mango Sauce wrapped in an oversized flour tortilla.

Only time will tell if the Honey Mango Crispy Chicken Taco outperforms its dressed-down predecessor, but we have a feeling it's not going to flop.