Del Taco Just Dropped a New Menu with 20 Items All Under $2
Get your favorites from the CrunchTada Tostada to the Crispy Chicken Tacos.
Del Taco is kicking off the new year right with its unique value menu. The menu offers fans 20 of Del Taco’s menu items for $2 or less.
Here’s are some of our favorite items on the new 20 Under $2 Menu:
- Snack Taco for 89 cents: your choice of a corn tortilla or flour tortilla layered with seasoned beef, lettuce, and grated cheddar cheese
- CrunchTada Tostada for $1: thick, wavy, crunchy corn shell layered with slow-cooked beans, signature tangy Salsa Casera, shredded lettuce, and cheddar cheese
- Donut Bites for $1.29: four crispy donut bites sprinkled with cinnamon sugar
- Chicken Rollers for $1.29: grilled, marinated chicken and spicy jack cheese, plus your choice of tangy green sauce, creamy ranch sauce, or chipotle sauce, all rolled up in a flour tortilla
- Crispy Chicken Tacos for $1.39: chicken strip topped with shredded lettuce and cheddar cheese, plus your choice of creamy ranch sauce, creamy habanero sauce, or chipotle sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Bean & Cheese Burrito with Green Sauce for $1.39: slow-cooked beans, grated cheddar cheese, and tangy green sauce, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
- 3 Layer Queso Nachos for $1.39: house-made tortilla chips topped with signature Queso Blanco, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and tangy green sauce
- Real Strawberry Sprite for $1.39: a refreshing beverage made with Sprite and real strawberries
- Mini Shakes for $1.39: snack-size portion of the brand’s hand-blended shake with your choice of real strawberry, sweet chocolate, or classic vanilla
- Crispy Chicken Tacos Guac’d Up for $1.69: crispy chicken strip topped with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, your choice of creamy ranch sauce, creamy habanero sauce, or chipotle sauce, and house-made guacamole in a warm flour tortilla
The new deal menu is currently available at participating locations nationwide.
