Del Taco Just Dropped a New Menu with 20 Items All Under $2



Del Taco is kicking off the new year right with its unique value menu. The menu offers fans 20 of Del Taco’s menu items for $2 or less.

Here’s are some of our favorite items on the new 20 Under $2 Menu:

Snack Taco for 89 cents: your choice of a corn tortilla or flour tortilla layered with seasoned beef, lettuce, and grated cheddar cheese

CrunchTada Tostada for $1: thick, wavy, crunchy corn shell layered with slow-cooked beans, signature tangy Salsa Casera, shredded lettuce, and cheddar cheese

Donut Bites for $1.29: four crispy donut bites sprinkled with cinnamon sugar

Chicken Rollers for $1.29: grilled, marinated chicken and spicy jack cheese, plus your choice of tangy green sauce, creamy ranch sauce, or chipotle sauce, all rolled up in a flour tortilla

Crispy Chicken Tacos for $1.39: chicken strip topped with shredded lettuce and cheddar cheese, plus your choice of creamy ranch sauce, creamy habanero sauce, or chipotle sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla

Bean & Cheese Burrito with Green Sauce for $1.39: slow-cooked beans, grated cheddar cheese, and tangy green sauce, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

3 Layer Queso Nachos for $1.39: house-made tortilla chips topped with signature Queso Blanco, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and tangy green sauce

Real Strawberry Sprite for $1.39: a refreshing beverage made with Sprite and real strawberries

Mini Shakes for $1.39: snack-size portion of the brand's hand-blended shake with your choice of real strawberry, sweet chocolate, or classic vanilla

Crispy Chicken Tacos Guac'd Up for $1.69: crispy chicken strip topped with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, your choice of creamy ranch sauce, creamy habanero sauce, or chipotle sauce, and house-made guacamole in a warm flour tortilla

The new deal menu is currently available at participating locations nationwide.