Entertainment

The #DeleAlliChallenge Just Took a New Turn And It's Damn Near Impossible

By Published On 08/23/2018 By Published On 08/23/2018
TONY MARSHALL/GETTY IMAGES

Professional footballer and noted social media user Dele Alli has been sparking some discussion lately. And no, it doesn't have to do with Tottenham Hotspur's longstanding trophy dearth: A couple weeks ago, the 22-year-old celebrated a goal with a weird hand gesture, prompting the #DeleAlliChallenge to erupt on social media.

People tried to replicate the youngster's signal, posting their successes and failures to Twitter. It was a difficult task, as the word "challenge" implies. But now, Alli has seized on the viral attention and one-upped himself.

Internet, meet the #DeleAlliChallenge redux:

The hell is going on here? It isn't exactly a new challenge, we guess, but an augmentation of the previous. 

Soccer fans are rhapsodized all over again: 

If this presents yet another mind-bending quandary for you and your fingers, you know who to either blame or thank: 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Esquire. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster. 