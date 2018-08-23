The #DeleAlliChallenge Just Took a New Turn And It's Damn Near Impossible

Professional footballer and noted social media user Dele Alli has been sparking some discussion lately. And no, it doesn't have to do with Tottenham Hotspur's longstanding trophy dearth: A couple weeks ago, the 22-year-old celebrated a goal with a weird hand gesture, prompting the #DeleAlliChallenge to erupt on social media.
People tried to replicate the youngster's signal, posting their successes and failures to Twitter. It was a difficult task, as the word "challenge" implies. But now, Alli has seized on the viral attention and one-upped himself.
Internet, meet the #DeleAlliChallenge redux:
The hell is going on here? It isn't exactly a new challenge, we guess, but an augmentation of the previous.
Soccer fans are rhapsodized all over again:
If this presents yet another mind-bending quandary for you and your fingers, you know who to either blame or thank:
