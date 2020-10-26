The CDC Is Investigating a Deadly Listeria Outbreak Linked to Deli Meats

The CDC is hunting for the source of a listeria outbreak that's infected at least 10 people and resulted in one death. An alert from the public health institute reveals that the infections are likely linked to Italian-style deli meats.

Though a specific supplier and type of meat has not yet been confirmed, interviews with nine of the patients uncovered that each of them had recently eaten Italian-style deli meats like salami, mortadella, and prosciutto. Some consumed prepackaged deli meat, others were infected through meat sliced at deli counters.

So far, the strain of listeria has been reported in three states—Florida, Massachusetts, and New York—and all 10 confirmed cases led to hospitalizations.

Here's how the CDC recommends staying safe:

Since cold cuts can carry the listeria bacteria, avoid eating uncooked deli meats for the time being. If you can't stay away from the lunch meat, heat it to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit just before eating.

for the time being. If you can't stay away from the lunch meat, heat it to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit just before eating. Wash your hands thoroughly after handling deli meats (you should know the proper technique by now).

thoroughly after handling deli meats (you should know the proper technique by now). Clean all surfaces that may have come in contact with the meat—especially shelves in the fridge, where conditions are ripe for the bacteria to thrive and spread.

that may have come in contact with the meat—especially shelves in the fridge, where conditions are ripe for the bacteria to thrive and spread. Avoid cross-contamination by keeping deli meat juices away from other foods and surfaces.

by keeping deli meat juices away from other foods and surfaces. Keep sealed packs of deli meat chilled in the fridge for no longer than two weeks .

. Keep opened packs of deli meat chilled in the fridge for no longer than five days.

Listeria most commonly affects pregnant, elderly, and immunocompromised people. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, muscle aches, headaches, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. People generally start feeling ill one to four weeks after eating the contaminated food, but it's possible for symptoms to arrive immediately or as late as 70 days after exposure. If you think you've been infected, call your doctor to discuss next steps.

Maybe this is the push you've been waiting for to test out a vegetarian diet?