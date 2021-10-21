Delta Added Hundreds of Flights from NYC Airports

Delta's expansion shows no sign of slowing down as the airline continuously adds new flights. A recent announcement shared that the airline would be adding more routes to Panama from the US later this year, and now, the airline has added over 100 flights out of New York City, getting closer to the number of flights offered from the city before the pandemic.

Flights from New York to 40 of the most popular destinations will be available starting in November. Starting in December, flights between New York and Frankfurt, Germany, one of the largest European flight hubs, will resume for the first time since March 2020.

"We're adding 25% more capacity this fall to meet the significant demand for business and international travel going into next year," said Delta representative Joe Esposito in a press release. "We continue to provide more choice and convenience while rebuilding our global connectivity and delivering what Delta does best—putting our customers first with exceptional, reliable service and a premium travel experience."

After the additional flights are added, Delta will offer the most flights and seats of any airline out of LGA and JFK, with 400 departures each day to 92 domestic and international locations. In addition to more flights, Delta is also upgrading planes to eventually make first-class seats and service available on every flight out of JFK, LGA, and EWR.

It sounds like it is time to book a flight!