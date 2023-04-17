Delta Is Resuming Flights to This Major U.K. Hub After 15 Years

Delta aficionados looking for more options on flights to London are now in luck.

After a 15-year hiatus, the airline is launching nonstop service connecting NYC's John F. Kennedy International Airport and London Gatwick Airport. This is a huge milestone and a very strategic move. By taking over Gatwick's hub, Delta becomes the only one of the Big Three US airlines (which include Delta, American Airlines, and United) to fly there. Delta already flies to Heathrow, as well.

The return of the service, which will be offering daily flights, coincides with Delta's 45th anniversary of serving the market between the US and the UK.

"Delta started flying to the UK 45 years ago this month at Gatwick and so it is fitting that we are restarting our operations from Gatwick to the United States," Nicolas Ferri, Delta's vice president, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India, said in a statement. "On board, customers will discover an elevated service and special touches to make their journey memorable."

According to Delta's schedule, travelers will be able to hop on a Gatwick-bound plane everyday at 11:35 pm from NYC's John F. Kennedy International Airport, landing the following day at 12 pm local time. On their return flight they will depart London Gatwick at 2:10 pm and they'll arrive in NYC at 5 pm local time.

For more information and to book your flights, you can visit Delta's website.