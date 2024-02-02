Delta Is Launching 3 New Routes to Latin America and the Caribbean

Getting out to the Caribbean and Latin America just got easier by flying with Delta. On Friday, the airline announced that it will be launching new routes to Barbados, Puerto Plata, Mazatlán, and additional routes to Curaçao. The flights will be from Atlanta, New York-JFK, and Minneapolis/St. Paul, and begin in November 2024.

Here are specifics on the new routes:

New daily service will connect Atlanta and Barbados starting on November 23.

New daily service will connect Atlanta to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic starting on November 23.

There will be new three-times-weekly service from Minneapolis/St. Paul to Mazatlán, Mexico starting on December 21.

The once-weekly Saturday flight from Atlanta to Curaçao will be increased to daily service starting on November 23.



"Delta is establishing vital connections from Atlanta and across the US that allow our customers to reach their dream vacation destinations with ease," said Joe Esposito, Delta’s senior vice president of network planning, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "This latest schedule gives travelers unparalleled choice, with up to 1,000 weekly flights to distinctive places throughout Latin America and the Caribbean."

The new routes will bring Delta's service to Latin America and the Caribbean up to 50 cities, with links out of Delta's three central hubs in Minneapolis, Atlanta, and New York-JFK. Tickets for the new routes and added service will go on sale on February 3 at Delta.com.