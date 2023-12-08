Delta Is Launching a New Transpacific Route Next Summer

Delta Air Lines is expanding its transpacific service in 2024, with a new flight directly connecting Seattle and Taipei. The flight will be part of Delta's expansion to serve the Asia-Pacific region, which has seen increased travel demand from the US. It's no surprise, given that Reuters reports that travel spending in the region is anticipated to grow by 41% in 2024, driven mostly by business travel. There’s also been a push from Asia-Pacific countries to draw in more tourists from the US.

The new Seattle-Taipei route is set to begin on June 6, 2024, pending government approval. The flight will go between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. The daily, year-round service will offer Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin seating on an Airbus A330-900neo, which has a total capacity of 281 seats.

"As APAC demand returns, we are excited to launch our seventh non-stop international market in the Pacific, solidifying our commitment to robust and consistent growth in the region," said Jeff Moomaw, Delta's vice president – APAC. "This strategic addition underscores Delta’s dedication to expanding our network and offering customers seamless connectivity."

The new route for 2024 follows the airline's expansion in the region this year, including a second daily flight connecting Incheon International Airport and Atlanta, 10 weekly flights to China up from four, resumed service between Honolulu and Minneapolis, and 14 weekly flights from Los Angeles to Sydney, Australia. Also out of Los Angeles, Delta has year-round service to Auckland, New Zealand, making Delta the only US airline to offer year-round service.

Flights between Seattle and Taipei will be 13 hours long arriving and 11 hours returning, and start at $1,390 roundtrip for a Main Cabin fare on nonstop flights. You can explore fares and prices at Delta.com.