Delta Will Be the First U.S. Airline Flying to Tulum's New Airport

You'll soon be able to fly directly to one of Mexico's most popular vacation destinations.

By Opheli Garcia Lawler

Published on 10/16/2023 at 3:34 PM

The Kaan Luum lagoon is located in Tulum, Quintana Roo in Mexico.
Tom Ha/Shutterstock

Starting in 2024, you won't need to take multiple flights in order to reach Tulum, Mexico. The popular Mexican vacation destination recently announced that it would have its own international airport opening in December 2023, with international service starting in March 2024. Shortly after the airport opens, the first U.S. airline will begin offering nonstop flights to Tulum.

On March 28, 2024, Delta will offer direct flights between the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport hub and the new Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport, the airline announced late last week. There will be daily service year round on a 160-seat Boeing 737-800.

"Delta is uniquely positioned to give customers convenient and direct access from the U.S. to Tulum, a premium leisure destination known for its boutique hotels, Mayan ruins and eco-friendly spirit," said S.V.P. of Network Planning Joe Esposito, in a statement. "We know Tulum-bound customers will enjoy the elevated experience Delta consistently offers – and now without a two-hour drive from Cancun – as we grow our footprint in Mexico and throughout the Yucatan region."

Before Delta begins its route between Atlanta and Tulum, its partner Aeromexico will offer flights from Mexico City to Tulum starting in December 2023. Right now, it shows that a roundtrip flight from Atlanta to Tulum during the first week of April with pricing starting at $902. You can explore fares and book flights at Delta.com.

