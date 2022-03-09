Delta Is Adding 5 New Vegetarian Options to Its In-Flight Menu

Things are looking up for vegetarian travelers who fly with Delta Air Lines. According to The Points Guy, the Atlanta-based carrier announced on Wednesday that it would be adding five new vegetarian and plant-based alternatives in March.

The new in-flight meal options will include entrees featuring Impossible Foods and Black Sheep Foods. The brand reports adding plant-based alternatives is a win not only for Delta Air Lines passengers but also for the environment. "Not only are plant-based meats like Impossible Burger delicious to eat, but they're also often better for the environment, using far less land and water to produce," says Senior Vice President of In-Flight Service, Kristen Manion Taylor.

Here are the five new plant-based options passengers should keep an eye out for:

Impossible Burger

Black Sheep Food lamb meatballs

Impossible meatballs

Cauliflower cakes

Warm seasonal vegetable plate

The new vegetarian-friendly meals aren't the only exciting announcement Delta Air Lines has made concerning its in-flight meal services. The new options will be available to customers alongside the carrier's reintroduction of hot meals early this March. The vegetarian-friendly food items will be available on select flights greater than 900 miles in the first-class and Delta One cabin.