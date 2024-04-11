Here's What to Know About Delta's Boarding Process Changes

Attention, passengers. Delta Air Lines is changing its boarding process—or better, it's changing its terms.

In order to "provide customers with more clarity" when they approach boarding the plane, the airline just announced that, beginning May 1, it is getting rid of calling boarding groups by specific names. Instead, Delta will refer to each boarding group as a numbered zone.

No more "Pre-Boarding," "First Class," "Comfort+," or "Main Cabin" jargon. From May onwards, Pre-Boarding and First Class will be called zone 1, Comfort+ will become zone 3, and anyone sitting in the Main Cabin group will now be either zone 5, 6, or 7. Zone 8, instead, will be the last one, and it will be reserved for Basic Economy passengers. You can check out the complete conversion chart, via Delta's website, below.