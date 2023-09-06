Your Starbucks Order Can Get You Bonus Delta Miles Right Now

All the stuffy financial advisors out there will say that buying Starbucks multiple times a week is bad for your wallet. But right now, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Delta Air Lines is offering SkyMiles enrollees 1,000 bonus miles to SkyMiles enrollees who also make two purchases at participating Starbucks stores in one week.

Once you register for the promotion, you will have one week to make two Starbucks purchases in order to claim your 1,000 bonus points. You can log in or create your SkyMiles account at Delta.com. After enrolling, you can make sure you qualify by heading to DeltaStarbucks.com and entering your SkyMiles number.

You must enroll by September 12, 2023 in order to be eligible for the bonus miles. Qualifying purchases must be at least $2 before tip and taxes. The purchases must be "at a Participating Starbucks Store of food, beverage(s), and/or merchandise, excluding purchases of alcoholic beverages, Starbucks Card eGifts and physical Starbucks gift cards," according to the terms and conditions.

The purchases must be made using a linked payment method or preloaded Starbucks Card registered to your Starbucks Rewards or by scanning your in-app barcode before you finish checking out. Starbucks stores are considered "participating" if they are locations where Starbucks Rewards members can earn Stars. That information can be found in the Starbucks app.

The 1,000 bonus miles will be added to your SkyMiles account within 10 business days from when you make the two qualifying purchases. We've even heard chatter (thanks Thrifty Traveler!) that there may be an additional bonus 1,000 miles offered to some individuals who earn the initial bonus. You can learn all about the promo at DeltaStarbucks.com.