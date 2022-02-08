Delta Is Experimenting with Free Checked Bags to Speed Up the Boarding Process

Ever feel like the plane boarding process takes forever? Well, it just might be because everyone and their mom boarding the plane is struggling to shove their overstuffed carry-on luggage into the overhead bins. I mean, it makes sense. Who wants to pay for their flight, plus an additional $35 (or more) to check a bag? Delta Air Lines is launching an experiment to see if free checked bags could speed up the boarding process.

Delta Air Lines confirmed to the Thrifty Traveler that it would be offering some travelers flying out of Boston Logan International Airport the opportunity to check a bag for free. The budget-friendly airline is investigating whether minimizing the carry-on luggage aboard will lead to quicker boarding times.

A Delta spokesperson told the Thrifty Traveler that "Select customers who have shared contact information with Delta will receive a text message before arriving at the airport with a proactive offer to check their carry-on bags." The carrier also added, "customers will not be required to pay any additional bag fees associated with checking the bag."

Currently, checking a bag with Delta Air Lines under 50 pounds costs $30. The airline does allow passengers one free carry-on along with a personal item, though. For now, the trial is only available for flights out of Boston and will last through February.