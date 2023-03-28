Delta Is Dropping These 6 International Routes This Year

In addition to recently announced summer cuts, international route cancellations are in the air for Delta Air Lines, and they will affect winter travelers.

The carrier just confirmed that it is getting rid of six long-haul routes planned for next winter, The Points Guy reports. Reportedly, the new decision has to do with market adjustments following a clearer view of what the winter travel demand will look like, and it will affect routes departing from both Atlanta and New York. Additionally, Delta announced that these six markets will switch to seasonal service.

In late October, Delta is canceling the following transatlantic flights:

From Atlanta to Dusseldorf, Germany

From Atlanta to Stuttgart, Germany

From New York to Berlin, Germany

From New York to Copenhagen, Denmark

From New York to Geneva, Switzerland

From New York to Stockholm, Sweden

In addition to these routes, Delta is also canceling service connecting both Detroit and Seattle to Beijing for the whole winter season.

If you already have winter flights booked for any of these routes, there's no need to stress. Passengers will be offered one-stop options with Delta's partners (Air France and KLM), or, alternatively, they will have the option to get a full refund on those flights.