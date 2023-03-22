Delta Just Cut 4 Routes from Its Summer Flight Schedule

This summer, travelers will have to say goodbye to a few Delta routes and many flights.

In what was described by Delta to The Independent as a "routine adjustment to regional flying [with a] small reduction," the airline is cutting four US routes in June. Based on Cirium data, Delta is getting rid of its Michigan routes from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport to both Iron Mountain and Alpena. Additionally, it is cutting recently-announced service between New York's LaGuardia Airport and Dallas Love Field and the route connecting Minneapolis and Escanaba, Michigan.

Delta is also newly reducing the number of flights it offers this summer. According to Simple Flying, the airline is making its schedule lighter by 1,952 flights in June, while it is reducing its July schedule by 1,858 flights. In August, the airline will cut 1,728 flights, while September's schedule will be reduced by 816 flights.

The numbers sound worse than it actually is. Despite the cuts, each month's schedule has still actually increased by over two million seats year-on-year, The Independent points out. Looking at June only and taking the cuts into account, Delta has 7,000 more flights this June than June 2022.

Route cancellations won't affect the rest of the summer months, either, and Delta will actually add more services. In June, Delta will add service from Los Angeles International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Dallas. In July, the airline will add three new routes, including one from Escanaba to Iron Mountain, one from Detroit to Florida's Destin-Fort Walton Beach, and even an internal Minnesota route from Hibbing/Chisholm to International Falls.