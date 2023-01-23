Delta Flights Will Soon Offer Decadent New Desserts & Espresso Martinis

Think about it as treating yourself, literally. Delta Air Lines is about to make your flight even more enjoyable with the help of a relaunched dessert cart, traditional afternoon tea, and delicious espresso martinis and rose wine.

Starting in March, select domestic and international Delta flights will introduce a variety of new drinks. Including a special espresso martini and the all-time-favorite Negroni. If you're a Delta One first class customer looking for something lighter to wind down, you will also be able to opt for a tasty rose wine from St.Tropez, and you'll also get the chance to order the traditional afternoon tea menu featuring warm scones, Thrive Farmers tea, tea sandwiches, clotted cream, strawberry jam, and even mini pastries.

The dessert cart will also be rolled by Delta One customers, who will be able to customize their dessert experience. Guests will be able to choose a build-your-own ice cream sundae option, as well as high-quality fruit and cheese plates, and more classic desserts like opera cake with chocolate ganache. United similarly announced the return of its sundae cart after a pandemic-related absence recently.

"Your onboard meal or beverage should be no different than your go-to restaurant at home, and that's why we're constantly reinventing our onboard service at Delta—we always want to surprise and delight our customers with seasonal and fresh menu options," Kristen Manion Taylor, the SVP of in-flight service at Delta, said in a statement. "From delicious Spanish tapas plates to refreshing rosé, there is something new for everyone to enjoy."

This isn't the only new upgrade coming to Delta customers soon—the airline has also recently made waves with its plans to roll out free Wi-Fi to its flights.