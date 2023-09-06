A Passenger's Diarrhea Just Caused an International Flight to Turn Around

A Friday, September 1 Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Barcelona was forced to turned around just two hours into its journey, after a passenger allegedly had diarrhea "all the way through the airplane." An audio clip posted to X (formerly Twitter) allegedly shares the pilot explaining the situation to passengers.

Flight maps confirm that a diversion of the Atlanta-Barcelona flight did take place, and Delta later confirmed that a biohazard incident caused the flight to be rerouted.

"Delta flight 194 on Sept. 1 from Atlanta to Barcelona returned to Atlanta following an onboard medical issue," a Delta statement said. "Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to get our customers to their final destination. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans."

TMZ reported that a person claiming to have a partner on the flight said: "My partner was on that flight! It was pretty bad. It was dribbled down the aisle, smelled horrible."