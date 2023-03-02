Delta Has Flight Deals for Cheap Spring Travel if You Book Right Now

Warm weather is just around the corner for those of us living in climates where winter is still a seasonal experience, but some places tend to stay sunny and wonderful year round. If you are planning any big trips to one of these perennially warm destinations for spring travel, you're running out of time to book cheap flights. Right now, Delta is offering dozens of roundtrip flights to top spring break destinations for less than $400.

Here are just a few of the deals you can find on Delta's website right now:

Syracuse, New York to New Orleans - $279 for travel between May 31 and June 6, 2023

New York City to San Juan, Puerto Rico - $371 for travel between April 26, and May 2, 2023

Columbus, Ohio to Miami - $259 for travel between May 9, and May 15, 2023

Charlotte, North Carolina to Orlando - $256 for travel between April 25, and May 3, 2023

Louisville, Kentucky to Tampa, Florida - $270 for travel between April 13, and April 19, 2023

Orlando to San Juan, Puerto Rico - $376 for travel between May 6, and May 12, 2023



No promo codes or elaborate booking processes are necessary. Simply head to Delta's website and go to the Current Flight Deals page. There, you'll be able to explore flights by origin, and search for destinations within the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia and Pacific destinations.

As usual, all prices listed above and on the deals page are subject to availability. So if you spot the perfect flight for the perfect price, I'd advise you to book as soon as possible. Basic Economy fares aren't refundable though, so don't purchase your flights too impulsively. Fast but careful is a great rule for writing and travel planning.

You can check out all of the terms and conditions for the flights on the same page where you can find these cheap flights on Delta's website. Flights can be booked with cash or miles and cash. For more spring break travel tips, Thrillist has got you covered on all the most popular destinations, cheapest bookings, and best planning tips.