This Popular Airline Hopes to Provide Free Wi-Fi to All Passengers on All Flights Soon

In the new year, you might be able to scroll on your favorite social media apps while cruising the skies on a Delta flight.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the carrier is allegedly considering making Wi-Fi entirely free for all passengers. The improvements are expected to roll out within the next year. The company, though, has yet to confirm the news officially. While Delta CEO, Ed Bastian, has previously voiced his interest in making Wi-Fi free on Delta flights, the airline told Gizmodo that it is currently testing the infrastructure with various offerings to select customers on select routes.

Currently, Delta offers Wi-Fi service on more than half of its planes, and the price starts at $5 for a single flight. If free Wi-Fi is implemented, Delta will join other carriers in the free connectivity mission, including JetBlue and other international airlines.