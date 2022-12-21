This Popular Airline Hopes to Provide Free Wi-Fi to All Passengers on All Flights Soon

Delta Air Lines continues to close in on offering its passengers this perk.

By Serena Tara

Published on 12/21/2022 at 2:18 PM

SDI Productions/E+/Getty Images
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

In the new year, you might be able to scroll on your favorite social media apps while cruising the skies on a Delta flight.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the carrier is allegedly considering making Wi-Fi entirely free for all passengers. The improvements are expected to roll out within the next year. The company, though, has yet to confirm the news officially. While Delta CEO, Ed Bastian, has previously voiced his interest in making Wi-Fi free on Delta flights, the airline told Gizmodo that it is currently testing the infrastructure with various offerings to select customers on select routes.

Currently, Delta offers Wi-Fi service on more than half of its planes, and the price starts at $5 for a single flight. If free Wi-Fi is implemented, Delta will join other carriers in the free connectivity mission, including JetBlue and other international airlines.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Serena Tara is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.