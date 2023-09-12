Delta Just Announced a Massive Refresh of Its Inflight Menu

Delta has just announced a revamp of its inflight menu for fall. The update includes everything from the addition of a new Sun Chip flavor for all passengers to new chef-curated dishes for Delta One and first class passengers. Here's what to know.

For all passengers, you'll have the chance to choose the Sun Chip Garden Salsa flavor as your free in-flight snack, and a dairy-free oat milk creamer option with your coffee. Another enhancement to the in-flight menu comes in offering a variety of premium beers, wine, spirits onboard, including Lunazul Blanco Tequila. Starting in October, there will also be the chance to order Belgium Brewing's Voodoo Ranger IPA.

"We want every dining experience on a Delta flight to feel exciting for our first-time flyers, our million milers and every customer in between," said Kristen Manion Taylor, SVP of in-flight service at Delta. "Our customers and the diverse communities we serve are the heart of everything we do at Delta, especially as we continue to develop inclusive menus and bring new partners and products on board."

Starting September 12, Delta One customers will get a new plated appetizer course before their entree. The appetizer options will include elevated choices like dill-cured salmon with pickled vegetables or Mexican shrimp cocktail. All Delta One coast-to-coast flights and flights to Hawaii will also now have the same experience as international customers. That will include heated nuts, an expanded wine selection, a special appetizer, the option of dessert or a fruit and cheese plate, and espresso service (on select aircraft).

Also starting on September 12, Delta One and domestic first class cabin passengers will be able to use Delta's pre-select meal program. This allows customers to choose meals seven days in advance and from a wider array of options. Customers in domestic first class flights that are over 900 miles now make choices between exclusive, regional, or limited-selection meal options that are only available in the pre-select program.

New seasonal menu items were designed by Delta's in-house chefs and nutritionists, and a lot of the new options were informed by customer feedback and data.

Some of the pre-select items for various flights include autumn-inspired pumpkin spiced chia pudding with apples, figs and toasted pumpkin seeds for breakfast, Atlanta favorite Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q's popular beef short rib with creamy herb mashed potatoes, green beans, caramelized shallots and BBQ jus for dinner, and a meat-free vegetarian mushroom ravioli with a red pepper butter sauce, wilted garlic spinach, artichoke, marinated tomato, and parmesan.