Delta Is Now Flying Nonstop to Kenya Thanks to a New Partnership

It just got a bit more convenient for Americans looking to plan their next safari trip to Africa.

Delta Air Lines just announced the expansion of its partnership with Kenya Airways, which involves nonstop daily service connecting Nairobi, Kenya to NYC's very own John F. Kennedy International airport. What that translates into is that Delta passengers are now able to book the flight—operated by the African airline—directly on Delta's website, which also allows frequent flyers to earn miles on the route.

Thanks to the new partnership, the miles-earning benefit will also apply on both airlines when flying the same itinerary. Additionally, it brings more travel options between the US and Africa, with 31 additional destinations in Africa and other 57 across US and Canada.

"At a time when we are seeing unprecedented demand for travel between North America and Africa," Delta's President of International Alain Bellemare said in an official statement. "Expanding our strategic partnership with Kenya Airways offers our customers more travel options as well as supports our priority to deepen our presence across the African continent."

Africa isn't a new feat for Delta. The airline has been operating nonstop service between the US and Africa since 2006, including flights from Ghana, Senegal, South Africa, and Nigeria.

For more information and to book your flights, you can visit Delta's website.