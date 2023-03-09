Delta Is Bringing Back In-Flight Kids Meals & Making Them Better

Traveling with children is not easy. I don't know from experience as a parent, but I do know from experiences as a child and an eldest sister. The world of jet-setting is not one that is particularly welcoming to young ones, making planning family vacations entirely too difficult. Delta Air Lines is looking to make it a little bit easier by bringing back in-flight kids meals.

The new meals will be offered for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The meals were created by Delta chefs and a registered dietitian, and the kids meals can be ordered as a special meal before flying. The new option will begin April 4, and all the meals will be prepared using local ingredients. Here are the options you'll now be able to order for kiddos (or anyone wanting to order off of the kids menu):

Breakfast will include eggs, French toast and syrup, a serving of strawberries, blueberries, and pineapple, and a blueberry muffin.

Lunch and dinner will offer cheese tortellini with marinara sauce and parmesan, plus carrots and broccoli with ranch dressing, fruit, and graham cracker cookies.



The kids meals will be offered on all long-haul international flights for all customers, and on many domestic routes for First Class passengers. In order to ensure that you receive the meal option, you must request it at least 24 hours in advance through the Delta app or on MyTrips on the Delta website.

This is just one of the ways Delta is catering to family customers. Along with a slew of other airlines, Delta is now offering seating together for families. It may not be a cure to all stresses for traveling with kids, but sitting together and a kid-friendly meal are great starts. Now, the race to whichever airline first figures out to help parents keep their kids happy and relaxed the entire flight is on.