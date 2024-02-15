A Delta Flight Took a U-Turn After Maggots Rained on a Passenger's Head

As a very recent tummy ache survivor (a terrifying stomach bug, apologies if it's TMI), I find it only fitting that I am now tasked with sharing my knowledge on other bugs. Airborne bugs, if you will. To be precise, maggots on a plane.

Grab your arms tight and prevent your skin from curling just yet—you'll have time for that in a second. Specifically, when you learn that the above-mentioned maggots fell (or better, rained) on a passenger mid-flight, and the incident was so bad that it forced the plane to turn back to its departure airport.

Now that your skin is well curled up and shivers are shocking your core running up and down your spine, let's get into the logistics of this horror movie-like scenario. On Tuesday, a Delta Airlines international flight, which departed from Amsterdam's Schiphol International Airport and was headed to Detroit, was forced to fly back one hour into the flight after passengers complained about maggots falling off the overhead compartments towards the back of the plane. The reason? Someone had packed rotting fish in their carry-on bag, and larvae then started to fall out of it.

"My family and I were in the row directly in front of the maggots. The lady right behind us told the flight attendants the maggots were falling on her head," said one user on Reddit, who was allegedly on the "maggot plane." "I turned around and they were wiggling around on the seat."

Delta then confirmed to Sky News that the problem was due to rotten fish and maggots, which were discovered in the bag of one of the passengers. "We apologize to the customers of Flight 133 AMS-DTW as their trip was interrupted due to an improperly packed carry-on bag," the airline told the news outlet. "The aircraft returned to the gate and passengers were placed on the next available flight. The aircraft was removed from service for cleaning."

And in case you're wondering about the maggot-bag owner, they reportedly didn't seem to be too phased by the incident. In the same Reddit thread, another apparent passenger came forward, and shared their close-up experience. "I exited the plane at the same time as the culprit and he was on the same bus with me to the airport afterward," they said. "He was seated separately for a while at the service area we were all directed to, but at least he wasn't detained on the plane itself."

When asked if the culprit looked weird or like "a random normal looking fella," he said: "Don't really want to comment on other people's appearance, but I will say that if he felt any embarrassment, he did a good job of internalizing it."