Delta is the Latest Airline to Reintroduce Middle Seats

After months of boasting about its blocked middle seats, Delta Air Lines is poised to reintroduce the dreaded center spots, Business Insider reports.

The practice will continue through the holidays to “bring comfort and joy” to beleaguered travelers before being phased out in the first half of 2021, according to BI. Although that’s still many, many months away, the company has only committed to reduced capacity until January 6.

In an earnings call, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said that “consumer sentiment and confidence in air travel” will help the airline decide when it's time to make passengers get cosy again, the outlet reported.

“For our customers, we continue to emphasize safety and health, with the Delta CareStandard, our multi-layered approach that includes intense cleaning protocols, blocking middle seats and requiring masks onboard our planes,” Bastian is quoted as saying in a transcript of the call.

Delta’s middle seat suspension is expected to last longer than that of any other major commercial American airline.