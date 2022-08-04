Delta Just Announced Three New Direct Routes

While many airlines have scaled back their flight schedules, Delta is adding more and more routes. Just last month, the carrier announced an ultra-short trip between NYC's LaGuardia Airport and Hartford, Connecticut. Now, three longer-haul routes are joining the roster.

The Atlanta-based airline is adding never-before-operated, nonstop flights from Atlanta to Cape Town and Los Angeles to Tahiti, Travel + Leisure reports. Delta also introduced a nonstop route between Atlanta and Tel Aviv, which will begin service in May 2023.

"Offering our customers new and additional access to these international cultural powerhouses is central to our unwavering commitment to connect the world," Delta Senior Vice President of Network Marketing Joe Esposito said in a statement shared with the outlet. "As we continue to invest in our leading-airline position in Atlanta and Los Angeles, we know our customers will enjoy unparalleled connectivity to Delta's global network, coupled with our award-winning hospitality, whether they're traveling for business or pleasure."

According to the outlet, Delta will operate its Atlanta-Cape Town route on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Flights will depart on an Airbus A350-900 at 8:50 pm and arrive at 6:15 pm the next day. Meanwhile, return flights from Cape Town will leave at 10:50 pm and arrive at 8:00 am the next day.

The Atlanta-Tel Aviv route will operate Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays on the same Airbus. Flights will leave Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 2 pm and arrive at 9:15 am the next day. Return flights will leave at 11:30 am and arrive back in the US at 5:55 pm.

The LA-Tahiti route, which will operate Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays on a Boeing 767-300ER, will depart at 11 am and arrive at 6:10 pm. Return flights will leave at 8:10 pm and arrive at 6:40 am the next day.

"International service is recovering at LAX, and we are excited for the addition of new routes to destinations around the globe, providing our guests more vacation and travel options," Los Angeles World Airports CEO Justin Erbacci added in the statement. "We are thrilled that Delta is adding a new route to Tahiti, building their service and leveraging our shared investment in our airport facilities, including the incredible new Terminal 3 headhouse we recently opened together at LAX."