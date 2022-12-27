Delta Is Adding 2 New Nonstop Routes to This Tropical Destination

While my new year's resolutions (to travel more but spend less) are a bit of an oxymoron, that's a problem for a later date. For now, I'm going to focus on the former task. Especially now that Delta is launching two new routes to Puerto Rico.

According to Caribbean Journal, the carrier is rolling out nonstop service between Boston's Logan Airport and Detroit's Wayne Country Airport to San Juan's Luis Munoz Marin International Airport. It's not just good news for us, either. The routes will also provide a boost in tourism for the country.

"Puerto Rico is one of the most popular destinations in the Caribbean, especially for Delta customers," Vice President of International Network Planning for Delta Air Lines Amy Martin said in a statement. "Now Delta customers in San Juan will have access to two additional flight hubs in the United States, where they can conveniently connect to more destinations around the world. We will continue to work to provide our customers with more flight options along with Delta’s renowned hospitality and reliability."

The Detroit-San Juan route will operate weekly on Saturdays through April 8, 2023 while the Boston-San Juan route will fly daily until April 23, 2023. Both will operate on Delta's B739 aircrafts, which fit 180 passengers.