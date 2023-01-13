Delta Is Adding New Long-Haul Flights to the French Riviera

In late December, Delta Air Lines added two new nonstop routes to Puerto Rico, and now, the carrier is tacking on an additional destination that you'll surely want to visit. The airline is connecting its hub in Atlanta with Nice, France, just in time for a summer vacay to the French Riviera.

The 4,749-mile direct flight will begin operations on May 12, with daily departures through September 29. The 238-seat Boeing 767-400 includes 34 Delta One business class pods, 20 Premium Select recliners, 28 extra-legroom Comfort+ seats, and 156 main cabin seats, The Points Guy reports. Tickets for the route go on sale this Saturday, January 14.

It's also not the only new destination Delta added to its arsenal as of late. Last year, the airline introduced service between Atlanta and Tel Aviv. Now, Delta is upping its scheduled flights between the cities. Beginning April 16, the three-times-weekly route will be upgraded to a daily flight.

As part of this change, the carrier is also upgrading its jet to an Airbus A350 in the "35L," or the ex-LATAM configuration, according to the outlet. Now if there was any question of what cabin to choose, just know that business class includes 30 lie-flat beds and that there are no premium economy recliners on the plane. Decision made.