Delta Adds 2 New Routes & Expanded Service from Texas

It’s going to be even easier to commute in and out of Texas, with Delta Air Lines adding new daily service out of Dallas Love Field. The two new daily routes will connect to Los Angeles International and New York-Laguardia.

The addition of the new services will allow passengers traveling out of Dallas to have one-stop access to over 125 destinations within the US, through Atlanta, New York, and Los Angeles. To travel even better for Texans, overall, Delta is adding 20% more seats to its summer service, out of every major city in the state.

Starting June 5, Delta will offer twice-daily service to New York and Los Angeles, and will increase the number of daily flights to Atlanta to five. Delta will have a permanent base at gate 11 at Dallas Love.

"After a nearly decade-long effort, Delta has secured long-term access at Dallas Love Field, giving us the ability to serve more customers in Dallas and North Texas for years to come," said Joe Esposito, Delta's Senior Vice President – Network Planning, in a statement. "These new routes that will operate from a Delta-dedicated gate signal the continuation of Delta’s ongoing investments in Texas and our commitment to serving this community with flights to their top destinations."

You can start booking flights and exploring all of Delta's service through Texas at Delta.com.