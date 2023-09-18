Delta Just Announced New Routes for Summer 2024

Summer 2023 is coming to an end, but some of us—including Delta Air Lines—are already thinking about summer 2024. The Atlanta-based carrier just announced that it is launching a few new routes and bringing back some old ones starting next summer.

In terms of new routes, Delta is making some interesting additions. Beginning June 7, 2024, the airline will fly daily from Atlanta to Fresno and Santa Barbara, California, and starting the day after, on June 8, Delta planes will begin flying from Dallas to Seattle twice daily. Ski enthusiasts will be pleased to know that Delta is also launching service between Atlanta and Aspen, Colorado as well as between Los Angeles and Aspen. In both cases, the airline will operate daily flights (twice daily in Atlanta's instance)—and the service will be available year-round.

Delta is also bringing back some routes, which haven't been operated in a while. Specifically, service between Atlanta and California's hubs of Burbank and Oakland will resume, and passengers will be able to fly from Atlanta to Reno, Nevada again.

In California, Delta will also resume flights from Santa Barbara to Salt Lake City and it will also bring back service from Detroit to Sacramento. Additionally, the airline will restart service from Anchorage, Alaska to Detroit and from Columbus, Ohio to Salt Lake City.

The new flight routes launching in 2024 are now available to be booked. For more information and to purchase your tickets, you can visit Delta's website.