A Delta Passenger Says She Was Soaked by Rain—Inside a Plane

A newly viral TikTok from a Delta Air Lines passenger shows a sort of unbelievable sequence of events: rain pouring inside an airplane cabin, through an open plane door causing a deluge of water to rush inside the plane. The video was taken on a grounded plane connected to a jet bridge that was scheduled to fly from Atlanta to Minneapolis. It was posted onto the platform on July 4 and has since been viewed over 100,000 times.

In the video, you can see water gushing all over the seat, the floor, and the passenger's belongings. In the caption, the user @fornik8e (a clever handle for sure) wrote: "This is ridiculous - no one offered an apology, or any acknowledgement that I was soaked, my stuff was soaked, and left me to figure out how to dry off my seat and the wall."