Delta Air Lines to Offer Travelers Hot Meals on Flights Again

This spring, Delta Air Lines is bringing back one perk for travelers—hot meals.

According to The Points Guy, the airline will start bringing hot meals back to the menu beginning March 1, 2022. Hot meals should appear systemwide by March 8, 2022.

Delta will be making the switch from boxed and pre-packaged meals for all first-class passengers ticketed on domestic flights over 900 miles. The airline will also hand out hot meals to travelers going to and from Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

It's been nearly two years since Delta and many other airlines stopped serving passengers hot meals. However, this past summer, the Atlanta-based airline brought back amenities for passengers like in-flight alcohol services. Other carriers such as American Airlines are temporarily cutting back in-flight services due to the recent COVID-19 Omicron surge.

Delta flights under 900 miles will continue to receive the same complimentary experience—free beverage service, which includes beer, wine, and liquor, and a choice of snacks.