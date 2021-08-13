Delta Air Lines Surprises 3-Year-Old Also Named Delta

With COVID-19 is wreaking havoc around the globe and threatening more shutdowns, the return of mask mandates, and more devastation, it's not a great time for people—or companies—named Delta. That's why, after seeing a frustrated tweet from the mom of a little girl bearing the name, Delta Air Lines decided to step in.

"Petition not to call it 'Delta Plus' and instead move on to the next letter in this cursed variant alphabet," Kellie Gerardi, whose 3-year-old daughter's name is Delta, wrote on Twitter. "Sincerely, the mother of a very sweet little Delta who once thought the airline would be the most annoying namesake joke."

Gerardi included Delta Air Lines in her tweet, suggesting they "form an alliance in this matter." The carrier took the Virgin Galactic scientist up on her idea. It sent little Delta a special Delta-themed package to remind her just how cool her name is and help her reclaim it.

"We sent her a care package that included a handwritten note, a Delta backpack, Biscoff cookies, and a model plane," Andrea Feminella, audience engagement manager at Delta, said in a blog post. "Basically, everything we could find at the Delta Flight Museum gift shop with the name 'Delta' on it!"

The note addressed to Gerardi featured praise for the mom's name choice. "It's the name for people who were meant to fly," it read in part. The airline urged little Delta to "wear it loud and #DeltaProud!" and she certainly did. Gerardi shared a photo of her daughter on Instagram smiling from ear to ear, sporting her new pink Delta backpack over one shoulder.