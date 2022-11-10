Delta Air Lines Expects 5 Million Travelers to Fly This Thanksgiving

Travel is about to pick up again for the holiday season, so jet-setters should prepare for crowded airports, full flights, and possibly more delays. Delta Air Lines expects more than 5 million travelers to fly to and from home this Thanksgiving. In an interview with the Today show, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said the airline is prepared to take on the crowds.

"We've been back since pretty much the second week of July running a high quality of reliability and service excellence that our customers expect. And that's going to continue," Bastian said during the interview.

Delta has significantly increased its hiring efforts to combat a summer full of staffing shortages. The airline has hired 25,000 people since the start of last year, Bastian said in a statement.

Looking ahead, prospective travelers might have to consider seat size when deciding on their airline of choice. In August, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a public request for comment on the pitch, length, and width of aircraft passenger seats. The request could potentially lead to new regulations allowing for smaller seats.

Although Bastian didn't directly respond to the FAA's statement, he reaffirmed Delta's commitment to keeping their seat size the same.

"We haven't changed the seat size or the pitch in many, many years. In fact, we've gone just the opposite," Bastian continued. "We've added a significant number of additional legroom seats…in any new plane that we're taking today, at least one-third of the seats on the planes are actually larger seats than ever before."

So essentially, even if you're stuck with the dreaded middle seat on a Delta flight, you won't have to worry about reduced arm room. It's already tough enough battling passengers on either side of you for a place to rest your elbow.