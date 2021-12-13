Delta Air Lines Just Dropped 3 Cities and 7 Routes

Living in a small city is hard enough, especially when it comes to getting out. Delta is making it that much more difficult for travelers to escape their tiny towns, moving out of three cities in the United States and cutting seven routes. The move comes amid major changes for the airline.

According to The Points Guy, Delta plans to end service to Grand Junction (GJT) in Colorado and Lincoln (LNK) in Nebraska on January 9. Additionally, seasonal service to Cody (COD) in Wyoming ended in October. Delta will be cutting seven routes, all of which fly from either Detroit (DTW), Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP), or Salt Lake City (SLC). The majority of the now-defunct routes fly out of Minneapolis-Saint Paul. Its partner, SkyWest, operates the markets Delta is pulling out of.

Here's a full list:

Detroit (DTW) to La Crosse, Wisconsin (LSE)

Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP) to Great Falls, Montana (GTF)

Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP) to Lincoln, Nebraska (LNK)

Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP) to Marquette County, Michigan (MQT)

Salt Lake City (SLC) to Cody, Wyoming (COD)

Salt Lake City (SLC) to Indianapolis, Indiana (IND)



A carrier spokesperson addressed the market exits and route cuts in a statement to The Points Guy. "Due to ongoing travel demand impact from the pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to suspend Delta Connection service to these markets," the statement began. "We are working to re-accommodate customers with alternate plans or offer refunds as quickly as possible. We are grateful to all who supported this service throughout the years."

Delta will move aircrafts dedicated to these areas to markets with higher demand. The airline will continue to service the airports at which it is cutting routes with service to other destinations.

These cuts are the latest of many from Delta. Last month, the airline pulled out of 11 markets. Many of those markets were operated by regional partners. The airline cited lack of demand and staffing shortages as its reasoning for pulling out.