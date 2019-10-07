Somebody Actually Got Onto a Delta Flight Without a Ticket

If airports were people, they'd be the type to turn around halfway through a two-hour commute to make sure the stove was off. They'd actually read the terms and conditions. They'd check an Uber license plate even if they were totally inebriated. For good reasons, airports are meticulous with all of their processes, and we count on them to ensure that everyone is facing an equal level of scrutiny.
So the news that a person got onto a Delta Air Lines flight without a ticket on Saturday is incredibly jarring to passengers who have been through the wringer that is airport security. How the fricken frick? And it was apparently jarring to Delta as well because after someone discovered the problematic passenger, the flight was delayed another three hours.
The incident occurred at Orlando International Airport on a plane heading to Atlanta. According to Business insider, when Delta employees found out a passenger aboard flight 1516 didn’t have a ticket, the passenger was removed.
The time of the removal was 10:30am, but the flight didn’t depart until 1:16pm. That’s because everyone had to be re-screened by security, in case another non-ticketed hooligan was hiding in the shadows, the seat A to a couple’s BC.
The Orlando Police Department told the Miami Herald that they received a call about a “suspicious person” and when they arrived, they asked the ticketless person to leave the airport. A TSA employee told Business Insider that the passenger went through airport security. Now the FBI is involved with the investigation, and the company is joining forces with the authorities to discover how and why this situation occurred.
"Delta is working with local law enforcement and the Transportation Security Administration on their investigation,” a representative of the company told the Miami Herald. “And we are conducting our own review of this as well."
Delta also apologized to passengers for the inconvenience, and I apologize for making it known to you that this could ever happen. But, hey, it's not all bad in the news world -- you could also wind up being the only passenger aboard a Delta flight.
