Delta Is Dramatically Expanding Flights to the Caribbean This Winter

This winter, you can get ready for a Delta Airlines takeover of the Caribbean and Latin American regions.

The airline just announced that it is boosting its service to nine foreign destinations starting in January, and the participating US cities are many, ensuring a great deal of flexibility for travelers. Destinations include Guatemala and Liberia, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Jamaica, among others, and passengers will be able to benefit from the expanded service from Atlanta, New York City, Detroit, Minneapolis, Boston, and Seattle.

The move marks a 30% increase in available seats, totaling at an additional 35,000 compared to the carrier's last winter schedule. All new additional flights will take off on Saturdays starting on January 13, except for the service connecting Seattle and Cancun, which will begin seasonally on December 22 with departure on Fridays and return on Saturdays.

These are the routes in which Delta will increase service on Saturdays, broken down by US departure hub:

From Atlanta to:

St. Thomas (three flights)

St. Maarten (two flights)

Guatemala (two flights)

San José, Costa Rica (three flights)

Liberia (three flights)

San Juan, Puerto Rico (six flights)



From NYC (John F. Kennedy International Airport) to:

Cancun, Mexico (three flights)



From Detroit to:

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (two flights)

Montego Bay, Jamaica (two flights)

San Juan, Puerto Rico (two flights)



From Minneapolis:

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (two flights)

Montego Bay, Jamaica (two flights)

San Juan, Puerto Rico (two flights)

Added Liberia service (currently four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday)



From Boston:

San Juan, Puerto Rico (two flights)



For more information and to book your flights, you can visit Delta's website.