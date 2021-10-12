You Can Get $117 Flights to Orlando on Delta Air Lines Right Now

Let's face it, summer is over, and colder temperatures will be here before you know it. For those of us living in colder climates, there's no warding off winter. Thanks to Delta, you can escape the harsh weather for a little bit and not break the bank doing it.

According to Thrifty Traveler, Delta is offering roundtrip tickets to Orlando for around $117. Frequent Delta fliers can pay with SkyMiles, and the trip will cost about 9,000 SkyMiles plus an additional $11.20 in taxes and fees. Regardless of how you pay, you'll get a roundtrip Basic Economy seat. That means you won't get an assigned seat ahead of time, and you'll be among the last to board, but who cares when there's sunshine, sand, and Disney awaiting when you land?

SkyMiles members will have the option to upgrade their seats. It'll cost an additional $1,000, but you'll get a seat assignment and free cancellation in case something comes up last minute.

This deal is good for various routes, so no matter where you're coming from, you can probably cash in. According to The Points Guy, tickets are available from Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, JFK, and Laguardia airports in New York and Raleigh.

The outlet noted that Delta's cheap fares to Orlando aren't just for winter. That's just when they spotted the best prices. Depending on which of the cities previously listed you're traveling from, you might have to wait to catch a flight on the cheap. This deal will be running until August 2022, so a little patience may come in handy.