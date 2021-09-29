Delta Adds More Booze to Flights, Partners with Country's First Black-Owned Distillery
The airline is committed to using diverse suppliers, like Du Nord and Une Femme.
In response to the pandemic, nearly every airline shut down drink service in 2020. And while many have yet to bring it back, Delta reintroduced the privilege of an in-flight mimosa in April. Now the carrier is adding even more booze to its menu, including Du Nord Vodka, the country's first Black-owned distillery.
On Wednesday, Delta announced the addition of seven new drink offerings, which include:
- Breckenridge Brewery Cookie Porter
- Une Femme "The Callie" California Sparkling Rosé
- Tip Top Proper Cocktails Negroni
- Terrapin Beer Company Hopsecutioner IPA
- Vizzy Hard Seltzer Pineapple Mango
- WhistlePig Orange Fashioned Cocktail Kit
- Du Nord Vodka
"We've really taken an intentional approach in reintroducing our onboard food and beverage offerings for our customers, and we are bringing service back better than before. As part of this, we've developed new specially curated food menus, new beverages, and a refreshed snack lineup," managing director of onboard services operations at Delta Air Lines Mike Henny told Fortune.
Delta's latest offerings show the company's push toward diversity, not only with Du Nord's history but with Une Femme as well. This 100% female-made wine producer donates a percentage from each bottle to charitable organizations helping women.
"We've made supplier diversity a priority for many years," Henny told the outlet. "Our robust program includes on-board products like beverages, but it also expands to businesses that supplies things like aircraft and engine parts, technology hardware and software, insurance, and even marketing agency support."