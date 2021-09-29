Delta Adds More Booze to Flights, Partners with Country's First Black-Owned Distillery

In response to the pandemic, nearly every airline shut down drink service in 2020. And while many have yet to bring it back, Delta reintroduced the privilege of an in-flight mimosa in April. Now the carrier is adding even more booze to its menu, including Du Nord Vodka, the country's first Black-owned distillery.

On Wednesday, Delta announced the addition of seven new drink offerings, which include:

Breckenridge Brewery Cookie Porter

Une Femme "The Callie" California Sparkling Rosé

Tip Top Proper Cocktails Negroni

Terrapin Beer Company Hopsecutioner IPA

Vizzy Hard Seltzer Pineapple Mango

WhistlePig Orange Fashioned Cocktail Kit

Du Nord Vodka

"We've really taken an intentional approach in reintroducing our onboard food and beverage offerings for our customers, and we are bringing service back better than before. As part of this, we've developed new specially curated food menus, new beverages, and a refreshed snack lineup," managing director of onboard services operations at Delta Air Lines Mike Henny told Fortune.