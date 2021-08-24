Delta Is Testing a Tool That Lets Passengers Upload Their Vaccination Card

As travel policies due to the COVID-19 Delta variant continue to evolve, the need for proof of vaccination is becoming more apparent. In response, Delta Air Lines is now testing out a new digital feature that allows passengers to upload proof of vaccination for international flights to countries requiring vaccination upon entry.

According to The Points Guy, which received information on the new feature from a traveler who has used it, once you've uploaded your vaccine card, it will be linked with your name and passport number. He went on to write, “the passenger received an email from Delta two days ahead of their scheduled flight to Iceland, prompting them to upload a photo of their vaccine card. A link in the email opened a webpage with an upload field—the tool appeared to be web-based, but not currently available through Delta’s app.”

A Delta Air Lines representative also spoke to The Points Guy, confirming that the airline is testing the feature out on some flights to Greece and Iceland. Flights to these countries currently require travelers to be vaccinated to visit for non-essential purposes. The Delta spokesperson added that they are continuously trying to “bring the technology to more routes where proof of vaccination is accepted or required entry documentation. Customers will also receive guidance prior to travel via email with instructions on how to prepare for their upcoming trip.”

This past spring, the airline introduced a web-based tool called Delta FlyReady, that lets travelers upload negative Covid test results. Delta introduced the tool for select flights in the United Kingdom, where proof of a negative test is required for travelers. Delta has also since announced that it plans to integrate vaccine documentation into the Delta FlyReady platform.