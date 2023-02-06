Delta Amex Cardholders Can Now Get a 15% Discount on Flights

Flying Delta has never been sweeter—if you're a Delta Amex cardholder, that is.

Amex and Delta just launched a new benefit, dubbed the "TakeOff 15," which will surely make your travel booking experience more enjoyable. If you own a Delta SkyMiles Gold, Platinum, Reserve Consumer or Business American Express credit card, you're now eligible for a 15% discount when you book award flights using your SkyMiles.

You don't really have to do anything to apply the discount. The promotion is automatically added once you link your Delta Amex card to your Delta SkyMiles account, and then you're good to go. Just search for your award flight (which means you'll have to pay with miles instead of cash) on Delta's website and app, and you'll see the discount pop up. Essentially, this means you'll require 15% fewer SkyMiles to book your award flights, so you can earn them more quickly.

"Our Delta SkyMiles American Express Card Members are some of our most loyal customers, and we want to continue to give them opportunities to travel the world more easily," Prashant Sharma, Vice President of Loyalty at Delta, said in a statement. "We're grateful to have a partner like American Express who shares our vision and passion for delivering ingenuity and excellence to our customers."

To learn more about Delta Amex benefits and to sign up for a Delta Amex credit card (which will get you a generous sign-up bonus in SkyMiles), you can visit this website.