Delta Apologizes for 'Creepy' In-Flight Diet Coke Napkins Made for Hitting on Passengers

Leave people alone!
This is sound advice for dealing with being attracted to strangers in public (especially enclosed) spaces. You might say, Well, what if this person is my true love? Yes, there's a small chance. But compare that to the large chance that you're going to annoy them, creep them out, or generally inconvenience them. As that chance is much higher, the odds clearly tell you to leave them alone.
Look, dating apps exist, there are other fish in the sea, and you're not particularly cute anyway. You'd think this would be a given in 2019. But you'd be wrong. Because these napkins exist.
This marketing travesty is a partnership between Delta Air Lines and Coca Cola. The napkins were handed out on flights as a promotion for Diet Coke.
"Because you're on a plane with interesting people and hey... you never know," they read, along with a place to leave your name and phone number. There was also the following fine print: “Be a little old school. Write down your number and give it to your plane crush. You never know... ”
Delta claimed to USA Today that even before the public called to remove the napkins, it was already taking steps to do so. “We rotate Coke products regularly as part of our brand partnership, but missed the mark with this one," the airline said in a statement. "We are sorry for that and began removing the napkins from our aircraft in January.”
Coca Cola released a statement of its own: "We sincerely apologize to anyone we may have offended. We worked with our partners at Delta to begin removing the napkins last month and are replacing them with other designs."
So in conclusion: If you're a brand, don't do this. And if you're a person, even if a brand gives you a platform expressly made for it, don't do this.
If you don't like dating apps, just ask a friend to set you up with one someone -- you know, be a little old school.
