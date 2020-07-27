A Meteor Shower and a Comet Grace the Sky Tonight. Here's How to See Them.

How to see the Delta Aquarid meteor shower peak

The meteor shower isn't the most active of the year, and it's more spectacular in the Southern Hemisphere. Nonetheless, with some patience, you'll be able to see some meteors and maybe even catch a few meteors from the Perseids. The Perseids shower is expected to be the best, most active meteor shower of the year. It's just getting started and will become far more spectacular when the peak arrives on August 11.

For the best chance to see Delta Aquarid meteors, you need to go somewhere dark. You want to get away from the bright lights of the city, which makes it difficult to see fainter meteors. The meteors will be visible throughout the night, but you'll see the most after midnight. That's partly true because the moon will set after midnight, per Time and Date, removing some of the light pollution that washes out meteors from view.

The meteors will appear to radiate from the constellation Aquarius and the star Skat (Delta Aquarii). The radiant point can be useful to identify, but you don't want to stare directly at the radiant. The meteors will be moving away from the radiant and can appear anywhere in the sky. You may miss some if you're focused too intently on the radiant.

The radiant will be important to note if you're interested in figuring out whether a meteor is from the Delta Aquarids or the Perseids at any point when the two showers overlap. Trace the meteor backward and you should arrive near its radiant point. The Perseids will trace back to the constellation Perseus in the northeast sky after midnight. EarthSky notes that broadly speaking, if a meteor comes from the north or northeast, it's probably a Perseid. If it's coming from the south, it's likely from the Delta Aquarids.

It's a unique opportunity to view meteors and Comet NEOWISE. Plus, you can scout out the perfect dark sky location for when the Perseids arrive in a few weeks.