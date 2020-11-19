Delta Will Keep Blocking Middle Seats Through March

On Wednesday, Delta Air Lines committed to continuing blocking off middle seats until March 30, 2021, extending its coronavirus safety practices longer than any other major US airline.

The news comes as a relief to cautious fliers who are preparing for the holiday travel season and have increasingly limited options for flights respecting physical distancing. Airlines like Southwest, JetBlue, and Hawaiian all plan to unblock middle seats before Christmas.

“Several independent studies have validated the effectiveness of the Delta CareStandard’s multi-layered protection, like advanced ventilation and an extensive cleaning regimen, which together significantly reduce the risk of flight-related transmission,” said Bill Lentsch, chief customer experience officer, in a statement. “However, we recognize some customers are still learning to live with this virus and desire extra space for their peace of mind. We are listening and will always take the appropriate steps to ensure our customers have complete confidence in their travel with us.”

Airlines have taken a major financial hit this year in the wake of the pandemic and are torn between getting back to business as usual and ensuring that customers feel safe. It was only a matter of time before every airline resumed booking full flights to make up for losses, but customers are quick to appreciate the companies that have continued extending safety policies as long as financially possible.

Here's the rundown of where other major airlines currently stand: