Delta Just Introduced a New Pet Carrier That'll Make Flying Easier

Traveling with pets is stressful, especially if your pupper doesn't meet the requirements to hang out in the cabin with fellow passengers. The plane's cargo section isn't the best at instilling confidence in pet parents. Luckily, Delta Air Lines is looking to change that reputation.
Earlier this week, the airline introduced its new CarePod pet carrier, which will offer dog, cat, and other pet owners real-time updates during travel, an auto replenishing, spill proof hydration system, and "industrial strength" walls to protect your pet from temperature changes.
The CarePod has been in the works since 2018, and soon, will be available at eight US airports, including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Boston, Minneapolis, New York (at JFK and LaGuardia), San Francisco, and West Palm Beach, the company said in a press release.
"Continuous innovation is in Delta’s DNA and the launch of the CarePod pet travel carrier, an industry first, is an example of us seeking out innovative partnerships and looking at ways to improve the customer experience throughout all parts of their journey," Vice President of Delta Cargo, Shawn Cole, said in a statement. "As the only airline to offer this premium pet travel solution, it represents a significant improvement for the millions of people who want to travel with their four-legged family members."
For CarePod CEO Jenny Pan, the system is all about "raising the benchmark on pet air travel" and keeping their parents at ease during the process. You can book a spot for your furry pal from three to 13 days in advance on the site.
h/t Travel & Leisure
