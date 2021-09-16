Delta Returns to Pre-Pandemic Boarding Policies

Another facet of pandemic era traveling, which rules, masks, and general nerves have marked, is being dropped. Delta announced on September 14 that the COVID-19 precaution of boarding planes from the back to the front has ended.

After 18 months of following a reversed order that prioritized spacing out passengers over speed and efficiency, the carrier will resume its normal zone-based boarding process. It was one of the airline’s last COVID-19 policies still in effect, and The Points Guy reports that the company's change corresponds with feedback it received. Delta is late to make the switch compared to other carriers, as Jet Blue, Southwest, and United have already reverted to pre-pandemic boarding policies.

If you've forgotten what the previous boarding order for Delta was, it went (and now goes) like this: preboarding for riders who need assistance or extra time, premium cabin flyers, the Comfort+ cabin, Sky Priority, Main Cabin 1, Main Cabin 2, Main Cabin 3, and then finally, Basic Economy.

I know, I know. Those of us flying Basic Economy now have to board last and sit next to the bathrooms again. Just remember, no matter when you board, you are still required to wear a mask when flying.