Delta Has Major Winter Flight Deals Up for Grabs Right Now

Delta just came in with a helping hand for all those who are scrambling to find the best fall and winter travel deals.

The airline just launched "Flight Deals You'll Fall For," which is a very handy interface that you can use to find promotional-fare priced flights across nearly all Delta routes. All the deals listed are for travel throughout December 2023 and January 2024, and when you look at specific prices, the website allows you to purchase it both with cash or by using discounted-rate Delta SkyMiles plus some money.

Using the tool is very simple. Just visit this website and input your departing airport as well as your destination, hit search, and then you'll find all the best fall and winter deals available. Alternatively, you can also leave your destination blank—that way, all the deals from your selected departure city will be shown.

Among the many highlights, we found that New Yorkers can fly out of John F. Kennedy International Airport and into Nashville, Tennessee for $214 roundtrip (or 17,500 Miles + $12). Those departing from San Francisco, instead, can head over to Kona, Hawaii for $340 roundtrip (or 27,000 Miles + $12), while flying from Chicago to Austin, Texas will cost you $267 (or 20,000 Miles + $12) back and forth.

For more information and to take a look at all the (many!) other deals, you can visit this website.