Delta Will Extend Passengers' Travel Credits and Vouchers Through 2023

With COVID-19 cases on the rise yet again thanks to the Omicron variant, would-be travelers who were once ready and willing to get back out and explore are hesitating once more. Airlines have largely done away with the flexibilities put in place during the pandemic regarding canceled tickets and travel vouchers, but now Delta Air Lines is stepping in to lend a hand and make things easy on nervous customers.

USA Today reports that Delta is the first major airline to increase flexibility as it pertains to both tickets and travel credits beyond 2022. Delta announced that the expiration date for outstanding travel credits, as well as credits issued this year to passengers who cancel flights, will be extended through 2023. Those travelers will just have to book their new trip by the end of next year, and are able to book travel through the end of 2024.

Typically, airline tickets and credits are good for one year from the date of purchase. Delta and other airlines extended expiration dates through 2022 in the past, but many did away with further extensions as the pandemic entered year two and many passengers took to the skies once again.

"We want to ensure our customers enjoy peace of mind when booking or rebooking their Delta trips this year," Allison Ausband, Delta's chief customer experience officer, said in a statement. "This leading extension provides more time for customers to use their travel credits, so they can book with complete confidence that Delta has their back even when moments arise out of their control."

Delta's new policy includes its no-frills basic economy tickets. There is, however, one minor catch: A cancelation fee will be deducted from the flight credit under new guidelines announced in 2021. Customers booking with travel credits shouldn't be affected in any way.