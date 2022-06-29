Delta Is Offering Customers the Chance to Change Flights This Fourth of July Weekend

Flying is anything but reliable right now. In fact, delays, mass cancellations, and slimmed-down schedules have become the norm. Now, with one of the biggest weekends in travel upon us, the Fourth of July, Delta is giving customers the chance to change their trips now.

On Tuesday, the Atlanta-based airline announced a systemwide fare difference travel waiver for July 1 through July 4, allowing customers to rebook now. So long as your departure and destination remain the same, Delta will waive any price difference in fare prices while also eliminating change fees for the weekend.

Delta's decision isn't a miraculous show of empathy in corporate America. Instead, the airline is gearing up for what's expected to be another weekend of travel mayhem.

"Delta people are working around the clock to rebuild Delta's operation while making it as resilient as possible to minimize the ripple effect of disruptions," the company said in its announcement. "Even so, some operational challenges are expected this holiday weekend. This unique waiver is being issued to give Delta customers greater flexibility to plan around busy travel times, weather forecasts, and other variables without worrying about a potential cost to do so."

Here's how it works. You can adjust your travel itinerary in My Trips or the Fly Delta app with just one stipulation: Your rebooked travel must take place before July 8, 2022.