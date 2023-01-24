A Delta Flight Attendant Just Went Viral for Consoling a Nervous Flier

Recently, a particularly attentive crew member was captured on camera doing just that in a social media post that has since gone mega-viral. Delta Air Lines passenger Molly Simonson Lee was on a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to NYC's JFK Airport earlier this month, and she noticed one of the flight's crew members tending to a fellow passenger who was anxious about flying. In her Facebook post , Simonson Lee explained that the flight attendant "explained every sound and bump and even sat there holding her hand when it still got to be too much for her." Simonson Lee added that the flight attendant "deserves a raise" and also tagged his employer.

Flight attendants have a laundry list of tasks to accomplish between the time you take off and land , all the while dealing with hundreds of passengers exhibiting varying degrees of patience and kindness. It can be an incredibly emotionally taxing job. And yet, many flight attendants somehow manage to go far above the job description on the daily.

The post identified the flight attendant as Floyd Dean-Shannon, and while Delta may not have had enough time to consider Simonson Lee's push for a raise quite yet, she is taking matters into her own hands in the meantime. On Monday, Simonson Lee launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the flight attendant.

"I just really hope that Floyd gets what he deserves, which is everyone's love, everyone's praise, everyone's admiration," Simonson Lee told ABC11 in a recent interview. "I'm so happy that he's getting that recognition. And I really hope it leads to good things for him."

Of course, flight anxiety is a relatively common experience. More than 25 million adults in the US are said to deal with a fear of flying, but there are some strategies that can help, like engaging in breathing exercises or trying to choose a seat near the front of the plane or the wings, which are parts of the plane where you'll feel less turbulence. And if all else fails, you can cross your fingers you'll come across a crew member like Dean-Shannon on your next flight.