Delta Is Clearly Not a Fan of Flight Attendant TikTok

Delta Air Lines will no longer allow its employees to use TikTok on any personal devices used to connect to work-related systems. Delta reportedly issued the new directive based on a government rule that contractors employed by the US are not allowed to have any apps owned by ByteDance on devices that are used for contracted work.

The new rule, first reported by The Points Guy, means employees who use their personal phone to access their Delta email, work schedule, employee intranet—anything work-related—can also not have the TikTok app on their device. Delta employees were required to remove TikTok from their devices by the end of the work day on July 7. Southwest Airlines also has rules that place limits on the use of TikTok. The rules are allegedly in place because of privacy concerns regarding ByteDance, the Beijing-based parent company of TikTok.

While it's too soon to tell whether TikTok bans will extend to other airlines, it does pose some interesting questions about the world of Flight Attendant TikTok, which has a large and pretty dedicated audience. A 20-second video recapping one young woman’s experience at flight attendant school has been viewed over 11 million times. Of the more than 17,000 comments on the clip, thousands claim that becoming a flight attendant is a dream job.